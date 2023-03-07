Qatar names Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani as new PM

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, on Tuesday appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani as Prime Minister, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman took the legal oath as Prime Minister in front of the Emir of the country, Sheikh Tamim, and his deputy, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Emiri Diwan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, was born in 1980, and he graduated from the College of Economics and Business Administration at Qatar University in 2003.

The new prime minister held many diplomatic positions, and he was a foreign minister since 2016. He led efforts that lasted more than three years to end the Gulf dispute, and he is known for his tendency to cooperate and multilaterally participate.

He replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who has served as prime minister and interior minister – responsible for internal security – since 2020.

The emir’s office also announced the appointment of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as interior minister.

The new Minister of Interior, 31-year-old Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad, is considered the most prominent name in the new government, and he participated in supervising the security committee concerned with securing the Qatar World Cup 2022, and he was an officer in the Qatari Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).