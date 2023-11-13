Qatar: New e-service updates for licenses of labour recruitment offices

Published: 13th November 2023
Doha: Qatar’s Ministry of Labour on Sunday, November 12, announced two new updates to its electronic services, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The announcement comes as part of its digital transformation strategy to improve performance, speed up transactions and simplify procedures.

These updates include the ability to renew or cancel the license of the labour recruitment office electronically by following the instructions on the ministry’s website.

Employers and labour recruitment office owners are required to renew their licenses electronically at least one month before their expiry through the Ministry of Labour’s website.

For the renewal, the establishment must have an active EID, valid commercial registration, no personal or bans on the new owner, no active renewal requests, and no complaints against the office.

To cancel a labour recruitment office license, there must be no bans, personal bans, complaints, or nine months since the office’s closure announcement.

