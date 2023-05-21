Qatar strongly condemns attack on embassy in Sudan

Qatar flag

Doha: Qatar has condemned the recent armed attack on its embassy building in Khartoum, which resulted in significant damage to the premises, media reported.

All embassy staff had been evacuated beforehand, according to the Qatar News Agency report on Saturday.

In an official statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry stressed “the need to prosecute the perpetrators and hold them accountable for the consequences of this heinous criminal act, which constitutes a violation of international law and agreements”.

The Ministry urged “an immediate halt to the fighting in Sudan” and all parties involved to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since April 15, Sudan has been locked in deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and several other areas.

