IndiGo launches 6 new routes for India-Middle East; see list here

Indian budget airline IndiGo on Friday announced six new direct flight services to the Middle East from multiple Indian cities.

The newly introduced routes include Bengaluru-Dubai, Kochi-Bahrain, Lucknow-Dammam starting from June 1, and Ahmedabad-Jeddah, effective from August 11, 2023.

The airline has also announced additional seasonal flights between Chennai-Dammam and Kochi-Dammam in view of the high demand for travel to the Middle East from India during the summer season.

IndiGo said it will be the first Indian airline to operate direct flights between Bengaluru and Dubai, and Kochi and Bahrain. It also said that it will be the only airline to offer daily direct flights between Kochi-Dammam, Lucknow-Dammam, Chennai-Dammam and Ahmedabad-Jeddah, reducing travel time.

Currently, IndiGo provides connections to 11 destinations in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh, Sharjah and Muscat.

During the summer holidays, the addition of these new flights will increase capacity and improve accessibility for passengers to and from the Middle East.

The introduction of new direct flights between several Indian and Middle Eastern cities will provide travellers with more convenient travel options, enhance connectivity and accessibility, and boost tourism in these regions.