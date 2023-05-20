UAE astronaut shares image of Qatar, Bahrain from 400 km away

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a picture of Qatar and Bahrain, which he took from the International Space Station (ISS) at an altitude of 400 km. The image shows clouds engulfing over Qatar and Bahrain.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Emirati astronaut described the two countries as “two shining pearls in the heart of the Gulf.”

“May we all continue to progress and flourish together for generations to come,” he added.

Here is the view of Qatar and Bahrain from 400 km away from earth

قلب الخليج 🇧🇭.. ولؤلؤة الخليج 🇶🇦#البحرين و #قطر من الفضاء ✨️

أدام الله عليهم وعلى خليجنا الخير والعز وحفظ أمنهم وأمانهم .. pic.twitter.com/EX5ryZZkYg — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 19, 2023

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been keen to publish stunning views of Earth from space, in addition to sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

Al Neyadi had previously shared pictures of Arab cities, most notably Makkah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Baghdad and Rabat.

Makkah

حتى من خارج الكوكب .. دبي كوكبٌ آخر 🤍✨



Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here. #MyDubai 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/cWe74Ku5DM — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 3, 2023

Abu Dhabi

"إلى أبوظبي عاصـمْة الـبـلاد أقود قلـبي قود"

سلامٌ مُحمل بالحب لدار آل نهيان 🇦🇪



نظرة من الفضاء إلى عاصمة دولة الإمارات، إلى عاصمة السلام والمحبة.#أبوظبي ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O6hQ6K4HeQ — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 15, 2023

Baghdad

Here is the beautiful and historical city of #Baghdad 🇮🇶 the cornerstone of the Golden Age of knowledge.📚🔭 Scholars from this great city sparked the flames of discovery, setting the course for modern science. Their legacy reminds us to keep reaching for the stars. ✨ pic.twitter.com/FUjD9L2b2R — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 17, 2023

Al Neyadi continues his mission aboard the ISS, to which he launched on the March 2.

During the trip, Al Neyadi conducts 19 scientific experiments and studies, most notably the cardiovascular system, back pain, testing and experimenting with techniques, epigenetics, the immune system, fluid sciences, plants, and materials, in addition to studying sleep and radiation.

The mission also includes educational outreach, in order to inspire the next generation of scientists and researchers.