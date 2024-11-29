Qatar updates health requirements for Umrah travellers

Doha: Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced updated health requirements for individuals travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform Umrah or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.

This is in accordance with the guidelines and requirements set by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the ministry has confirmed that all travellers, including children aged one year and older, must receive the meningococcal (quadrivalent ACYW-135) vaccine at least 10 days prior to their trip.

In addition, the ministry highlighted that Saudi authorities have recommended that pilgrims receive COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccines, although these are not mandatory.

Citizens and residents, particularly those who are more likely to become ill, are encouraged to follow health advice in order to reduce their exposure to diseases.

These measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims and visitors.

The ministry also confirmed that all necessary vaccines for Haj and Umrah are available at Primary Health Care Corporation Centres (PHCC).

Saudi regulations mandate travellers from countries with wild poliovirus or vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDVF2 and VDVF1) must obtain polio vaccine. Similarly, individuals from regions affected by yellow fever are required to obtain the yellow fever vaccine.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah, which can be conducted at any time of year.