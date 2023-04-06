Quantum Energy launches EV-scooter for commercial deliveries

New Delhi: Quantum Energy, an electric vehicle (EV) start-up specializing in the design, development, manufacturing and sales of electric scooters, has unveiled a new variant of Quantum Bziness, an E-Scooter for commercial deliveries.

The Quantum Bziness range starts at a price of Rs 99,000 and the company has tied up with key banks like HDFC, ICICI and some NBFCs to make it attractive to fleet operators and last-mile delivery companies.

The electric scooter is powered by a 1200W high-performance motor that can reach a top speed of 55 kmph and easily accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 8 seconds.

The scooter offers a range of up to 130 km (depending on driving pattern) on a single full battery charge for multiple business applications.

More importantly, the product has some segment-best features including Remote Lock-Unlock; Anti-Theft Alarm; USB Charger; Disc Brakes; LCD Display and much more.

Speaking on the launch, the director of Quantum Energy Limited, Chetana Chukkapalli, said “In India, a sizable proportion of individuals who ride two-wheelers do so for purposes other than transportation, ranging from carrying goods to running businesses on two wheels.”

“We launched Bziness at a low cost to make it available to a wide range of customers, including B2B fleet companies, last-mile delivery companies, ride-sharing companies and B2C as well,” he added.

The new model comes with an upgraded LFP battery, a powerful headlamp, a wider seat for comfortable rides, a stronger cargo rack for multipurpose use, a large flat footboard to carry more loads and more importantly 12” long wheelbase for better stability and handling.

In addition, the product is covered by 3 years or 90,000 km battery warranty.