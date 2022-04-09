Quba Mosque: Saudi Crown Prince announces biggest expansion in history

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday announced the launch of the biggest expansion in the history of Madinah’s Quba Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The King Salman Project to expand Quba Mosque and develop the surrounding areas aims to raise the total area of ​​the mosque to 50,000 square meters, 10 times its current area, with a capacity to accommodate 66,000 worshipers. The project is the largest expansion in the history of the mosque since its establishment in the first year of the Prophet’s Hijra.

The project is one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, within the programs of serving the pilgrims and improving the quality of life, as it will raise the area of ​​the mosque from 5035 square meters to 50,000 square meters.

The announcement coincided with the visit of Crown Prince to Madinah, prayers in the Quba Mosque and his inspection tour of the project.

VIDEO: Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visits Masjid Quba, Madinah Al Munawarrah pic.twitter.com/vQzwnJmGXP — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) April 8, 2022

Quba Mosque founded by the Prophet Muhammad was constructed in 1 A.H. (622 A.D) and was the first place of worship in the history of Islam. The Prophet himself laid the first stone of the mosque’s structure. It is also the first Qibla, or direction of prayer before it was changed from Jerusalem to Makkah.

It is believed that Prophet Mohammed used to frequently pray in Quba Mosque, especially on Saturdays. He also urged his companions to do so.

A Hadith about the mosque by the Prophet says, “Whoever makes ablutions in this house and offers one prayer therein, will be rewarded the equivalent of one Umrah.”

Quba Mosque is located on the migration road linking Makkah and Madinah, and due to its distinctive and slightly elevated location, the mosque can be observed from many places in Madinah.