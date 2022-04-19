Quick Recap: Khans and their last big Bollywood films

Mumbai: The Khan trio- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been ruling Bollywood since decades with their talent, performance and enormous fan following. The enthusiasm and excitement for their movies is altogether different among the movie buffs. They are infact the most-awaited films every year.

While all the three Khans are gearing up to spread their magic on big screen with their highly-anticipated upcoming movies, let’s have a quick recap of their last big releases.

Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films, the movie star Mahima Makwana in the female lead and was released in theatres on November 26, 2021.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Aanand L.Rai’s directorial Zero was Shah Rukh Khan’s last film which was released in 2018. The romantic comedy-drama film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It was produced by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. SRK is making a grand comeback on big screens after a hiatus of almost 3 years with YRF’s Pathaan.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Aamir Khan, also known as Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, was last seen in 2018 release ‘Thugs of Hindustan’. It was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the pivotal roles.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Speaking about their upcoming films, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 and Aamir Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha in the kitty.