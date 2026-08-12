Hyderabad: Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi action drama Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, is already among the most-awaited pan-India films. The excitement around the project has only grown with the casting of leading stars including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Now, fresh details about their characters and the film’s plot have surfaced, giving fans a glimpse into the much-guarded world of Raaka.

According to an India Today report, Deepika Padukone will play a pregnant woman whose fight for survival forms an important emotional thread in the story. Her portions are said to be set in a Puranic Vedic era, adding a period dimension to the sci-fi narrative. Deepika is expected to wrap up her portions this month.

Rashmika Mandanna to play Deepika’s protector?

Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to play a guide and protector who helps Deepika’s character navigate the dangerous world of Raaka. Her character is said to share a close connection with Deepika’s journey and play an important role in her fight for survival.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly playing a fierce tribal queen, described as one of the key characters in the film’s expansive world. Mrunal Thakur is also said to have a pivotal role opposite Allu Arjun in the modern-day portion of the story.

Interestingly, the film is expected to bring the journeys of its female characters together, with each having a distinct purpose beyond simply supporting the male lead.

Raaka marks Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Atlee and is reportedly planned as a two-part mega-budget sci-fi action epic. The film is expected to hit theatres in December 2027, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the leaked character details.