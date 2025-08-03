Mumbai: The movie Raanjhanaa, released in 2013, became a big superhit. It made Dhanush a star in Bollywood and gave the audience a powerful love story. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The story, songs, and acting won people’s hearts. It changed the lives of many actors and brought a fresh kind of storytelling to Indian cinema.

Now, 12 years later, the film is back in theatres. The Tamil version, called Ambikapathy, was re-released on August 1. But this time, the ending of the film is different and it has started a big discussion.

AI Creates a New Climax

In the original movie, Dhanush’s character Kundan dies in the hospital. This sad ending, with Kundan’s final monologue, became one of the most emotional scenes in Bollywood. But in the re-released Tamil version, a new ending made with AI shows Kundan opening his eyes and sitting up. His friends Bindiya and Murari are very happy to see him alive. The crowd in theatres cheered loudly, clapped, whistled, and celebrated the happy twist.

Director Aanand L. Rai is Not Happy

While many fans loved the new AI ending, the film’s director Aanand L. Rai did not. He shared on social media that he had no role in this new version. He said the ending was changed without his permission. He called it “unauthorised” and said it hurt him to see his film changed like this. He even asked to remove his name from this version. He blamed the film’s current owners, Upswing Entertainment and Eros International, for changing the film just to make money.

On social media, fans are divided. Some are happy to see Kundan alive. They feel it gave them emotional peace. Others feel the original ending was perfect and full of meaning. They say not all stories need a happy ending.