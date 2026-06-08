Race for 20 cabinet berths intensifies in Karnataka Congress

Bengaluru: With the formation of the new Congress government under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the swearing-in of 13 ministers in the first phase, attention has now shifted to the next round of cabinet expansion. The competition for the remaining 20 ministerial berths has intensified, with more than 60 legislators reportedly vying for a place in the ministry.

According to party sources, lobbying has already begun at the national level, with several senior leaders and former ministers making efforts to secure a berth in the second phase of cabinet formation.

The issue comes at a time when the Congress leadership is still managing dissatisfaction within the party over portfolio allocation. Senior leader Ramalinga Reddy recently tendered his resignation after reportedly being denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio, though he later withdrew it. The party has also been dealing with protests by supporters of senior leader Zameer Ahmed Khan over cabinet-related issues.

Former ministers begin lobbying in Delhi

Several senior legislators and former ministers who were left out of the first list are said to be unhappy and view their exclusion as a setback. Determined not to miss out on a cabinet position in the next round, many of them have reportedly begun reaching out to influential leaders in New Delhi.

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Party insiders say that at least three to four aspirants are competing for each available cabinet berth, making the selection process increasingly complex. The large number of contenders has reportedly posed a challenge for the Congress high command, which is attempting to balance political, regional, and social considerations.

As a result, sources indicate that the cabinet expansion is unlikely to take place before the completion of the Karnataka Legislative Council elections scheduled for June 18.

Caste and regional equations dominate discussions

The race for ministerial positions has also brought caste and regional representation into focus. First-time aspirants, senior legislators, community leaders, and leaders who joined the Congress from other parties are all seeking representation in the cabinet.

Several veteran legislators who have won multiple Assembly elections but have never served as ministers are reportedly arguing that seniority should be given due consideration. Some have begun meeting senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, to press their claims.

At the same time, legislators considered close to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are hopeful that their proximity to the party’s top leadership will improve their chances of securing a cabinet berth.

Another group of aspirants is believed to be relying on the influence of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his supporters within the party to strengthen their case for inclusion in the ministry.

Major challenge for Congress leadership

For now, the Congress leadership remains focused on managing discontent arising from the first phase of cabinet formation and portfolio allocation. Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have been engaged in efforts to pacify disappointed leaders and maintain unity within the party.

Political observers believe that filling the remaining 20 ministerial positions will be one of the biggest challenges facing the Congress government in the coming weeks. Balancing regional aspirations, caste equations, seniority, loyalty, and political influence while maintaining party cohesion is expected to be a delicate task for the leadership.

With intense lobbying already underway and dozens of aspirants in the fray, the second phase of cabinet expansion is likely to be closely watched both within the party and across Karnataka’s political landscape.