Rachakonda police constable shoots self in Adibatla

A case was registered and the exact cause that prompted him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertain.

Hyderabad: A constable of the Armed Reserve of Rachakonda police on Saturday, September 28, died by suicide shooting himself with his service revolver.

The deceased was identified as D Balakrishna Goud, 28. He was working at the RR District Collectorate complex in the guard section. On Friday night, he reported for duty and after completing his shift, Goud went to the washroom and shot himself in the head using his service rifle around 3 am.

On hearing the sound, other constables rushed to the spot and found Goud lying in a pool of blood.

“Balakrishna was having some personal issues and slipped into depression over it. Previously also, he tried to end his life. A case was registered and we are trying to ascertain the exact cause that prompted him to take the extreme step,” said the police. The body of the constable was shifted to the OGH mortuary.

