Rachakonda police launch ‘Golden Care’ initiative for senior citizens

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police, in coordination with the Rachakonda Security Council, on Thursday, September 25, launched the ‘Golden Care’ initiative for senior citizens residing in the commissionerate.

The initiative is titled “Golden Care – Care for those who cared for us.” It aims to extend care, protection, and dignity to senior citizens.

Lead by Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu, Chairman RKSC, this program will provide regular outreach visits, moral support, cyber safety awareness, and SOS setup, as well as medical and emergency assistance through hospital tie-ups.

Additionally, guidance will be provided on government welfare schemes, including pensions, medical aid, and health insurance.

The Rachakonda Police will also offer assistance in reporting financial scams, investigating and intervening in cases of physical or emotional abuse, addressing neglect and abandonment cases, and locating lost items or finding missing individuals.

The initiative is backed by legal provisions, including Section 144 Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which ensures accountability for neglecting or refusing to maintain dependents, and the Maintenance Act (Sections 4 and 5), which allows senior citizens to claim support from their children.

Senior citizens can reach out for assistance through the Senior Citizen Helpline (14567) or the Rachakonda WhatsApp number (8712662111).

The Commissioner further stressed the significance of this initiative, stating, “Our senior citizens are the true pillars of strength and wisdom in our society. Through Golden Care, we are not just providing security, but also compassion, dignity, and respect.”

The event was attended by all Deputy Commissioners of Rachakonda and Rachakonda Security Council Joint Secretary Siva Karadi, chief coordinator Savithri, Suryanarayana and other senior officers and dignitaries, as well as RKSC Traffic Marshals who extended their support to this noble cause.