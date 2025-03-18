Rachakonda police warn against social media rumours amid Ramzan

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police asked the people not to believe in any report or new content circulated in the social media and verify it thoroughly before forwarding it.

ACP Maheshwaram, P Laxmikantha Reddy, said the people should not believe in rumours and if they have any doubt can contact the police for assistance. “Until you see with your eyes or hear with ears don’t believe anything. Strictly verify the news content on social media and don’t believe in any rumours,” said the ACP.

He said the Ramzan month is being observed in a peaceful and pious manner in Pahadishareef and Balapur police station. “All necessary security arrangements that include posting of police pickets and round the clock police patrolling are being done keeping in mind the movement of public in early hours of the day and late night. People should cooperate with the police,” he appealed.

The police deployed a special patrolling party to patrol the Srisailam Highway from Errakunta to Pahadishareef. “In coordination with other departments all measures are taken to see there is no inconvenience to the public,” the official added.