Radhika Apte expecting first child with Benedict Taylor

New Delhi: Actor Radhika Apte is expecting her first child with husband Benedict Taylor.

The actor on Wednesday attended the screening of her upcoming film “Sister Midnight” at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival and was seen flaunting her baby bump in a black off-shoulder midi dress.

Apte, who has not officially announced her pregnancy, shared several pictures from red carpet and wrote in the caption, “‘SISTER MIDNIGHT’ UK Premier #lff2024 @britishfilminstitute @film4 @altitudefilmuk @deathpunkbaby @sfsordal @griffinpicsltd @wellingtonfilms.”

The actor, best known for starring in films such as “Badlapur”, “Phobia”, “Lust Stories”, “Andhadhun”, and “Vikram Vedha”, tied the knot with Taylor, a British violinist and composer, in 2012.

Her latest film “Sister Midnight” is described as a “dark physical comedy” with feminist undertones and impressive mashing of genres, according to official website of the London Film Festival.

“Uma, a disillusioned newlywed with zero domestic skills, lives in her husband’s cramped one-room flat. Trapped in an unending domestic hell, she sets out to explore the city on her own, only to embrace fresh impulses and desires,” read the film’s official plotline.

It is directed by Karan Kandhari and also features Ashok Pathak and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.