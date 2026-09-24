Radhika Apte reveals why she could not leave home for four days

Mumbai: Radhika Apte has opened up about a disturbing experience that left her unable to step out of her home for four days. The actress said an intimate scene she had filmed leaked, and the thought of facing people who had seen it made everyday life difficult.

Speaking to India Today, Radhika explained that an actor may agree to perform an intimate scene as part of a film, but cannot control what happens when that footage spreads outside its intended context. For her, the impact of the leak went beyond attention online. People she encountered regularly had seen the clip.

Radhika recalled that her watchman had seen the footage. She was living alone at the time and felt frightened by how quickly something from her work had entered her personal life. She said she eventually called her driver and a member of her team to tell them about the leak and discuss her concerns.

The actress has spoken about the incident before. In an earlier account, she said her driver, watchman and her stylist’s driver had recognised her from leaked images. It was their recognition, she explained, that kept her inside for four days.

Her latest remarks show why the leak stayed with her: a scene she had performed for the camera became something she had to confront at her own doorstep.