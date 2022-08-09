Rafia Begum to discuss life and poetry of legendry Urdu poet Shaz Tamkanat

Hyderabad: The nuances of the life, times, and works of Urdu poet Shaz Tamkanat would be discussed and debated on Wednesday (August 10) at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The programme begins at 6-30 pm and will be presided over by an expert of Urdu and Deccani languages Naseemuddin Farees. Farees has recently superannuated from Maulana Azad National Urdu University but has been asked to continue by the University.

The talk will be delivered by Dr Rafia Begum, Assistant Professor with the University of Hyderabad. She is credited with writing several books.

According to information available on the Net, Tamkanat, born on January 31, 1933 in Hyderabad was a real representatives of the literary traditions Urdu poetry. After completing school education, he did graduation and masters in Urdu from Osmania University. In 1983, he was awarded doctorate for his thesis on the life and works of a renowned progressive poet Makhdoom Mohiuddin.

He taught at the Department of Urdu, Osmania University as a Reader. His major works include poetry collections such as Tarasheeda, Bayaz-e-Shaam and Neem Khwab. His Ph D thesis, Makhdoom Mohiuddin, Hayat Aur Kaarnaamey was published later. He had won several awards including Imtiyaz-e-Mir and Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Academy Award. He passed away on August 18, 1984, in Hyderabad.