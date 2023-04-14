Raghav Juyal shot for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ while he was down with Dengue

The film is set to release on April 21 coinciding with Eid

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 14th April 2023 4:09 pm IST
Raghav Juyal (ANI)

Mumbai: Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, along with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, continued to shoot for the film despite having Dengue fever as he had limited time to complete the shoot.

The dancer-turned-actor shared: “While shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, I was diagnosed with Dengue fever. Despite having limited time to complete the shoot, I didn’t want to let the production suffer, so I decided to carry on.”

He further mentioned: “The team was very understanding and compassionate towards my condition. I’m happy I managed to do it because what I was going through was completely different from what my character was feeling.”

Recently, a song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was released featuring Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Venkatesh.

The film is set to release on April 21 coinciding with Eid.

