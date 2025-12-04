Raghava Constructions, five others booked in land grab case in Gandipet

Hyderabad: Raghava Constructions and five others have been booked for allegedly attempting to grab a multi-crore land in Vattinagulapally village in Gandipet mandal, Rajendranagar.

The case came to light when a complaint was lodged by Pallavi Shah with the Cyberabad police.

On November 29, around midnight, over 70 masked men and four JCBs trespassed on her land located at Vattinagulapally village on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The land, valued at Rs 300 crore, is reportedly entangled in a family dispute.

Her complaint stated that despite a court injunction from the district court as well as the Telangana High Court, the men demolished a gaushala, electrical installations and her staff were assaulted and abused.

She names Raghava Constructions along with five others: Sudhir Shah, Avinav Shah, Akshay Shah and Amrit Shah in her complaint. The men are linked to New Gen Builders. She alleged the men claimed they were acting on the directions of Akshay, Prashant and Avinav, and “also mentioned the name of Raghava Construction.”

In the counter-complaint, Akshay Shah alleged that it was Pallavi Shah and her associates who attempted to trespass on the land with excavators on the evening of November 30.

Raghava Constructions is owned by Ponguleti Harsha Reddy, son of Telangana revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The minister has distanced himself from the matter, saying neither he nor his family’s firm had any role in the dispute.