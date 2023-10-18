Rahul condoles death of people at 2 fireworks factory in Sivakasi

His remarks came after sever people died in explosions in two firecracker factories in Sivakasi area in Virudhunagar district of TN on Tuesday evening.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of several people in accidents at two fireworks units in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post on Facebook, the Congress MP said, “Saddened by the news of the death of several people in accidents at two fireworks units in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope that those who were injured get the best possible treatment and recover soon.”

