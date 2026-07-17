Rahul Gandhi blames entire system for paper leaks

Dehradun: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, July 17, said that no political party or organisation should have a hold on any educational institutions, and batted for a political consensus on the issue of paper leaks, calling it everyone’s responsibility.

Addressing a ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ rally here on Friday evening, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the entire education system, from top to bottom, is involved in paper leaks due to which 7.5 crore students have suffered so far.

“The entire structure is involved – from coaching centres, exam centres, paper setters, translators, transporters and vendors to the NTA and the (education) ministry at the top,” he alleged.

While cases of paper leaks are rising by the day due to this “corrupt system”, no action against the guilty, including conviction, has been taken till now, Gandhi said.

“Our educational institutions should be independent. No political party or organisation should have any hold on our educational institutions. The vice-chancellors should not be from one organisation and the in-charge of the National Testing Agency should not be from a political outfit,” he said.

Gandhi also said that there can be a political consensus on one thing, and that is paper leaks.

“We have to end paper leaks. There can be a consensus in every party and it is everyone’s responsibility to implement this consensus,” he said.

Gandhi also alleged that it is the duty of the government to hold exams, and not of private companies whose sole motive is to make money and profit.

“If anyone indulges in paper leak, there should be immediate conviction and punishment. If a paper leak happens, the students should be given protection, compensated, and immediate re-exam be held,” he said.

Gandhi noted that this can be done with the help of technology and randomisation.

“This should be done as soon as possible so that the pain of students comes to an end and there is fairness in our examination and testing system,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that 1 per cent students with money and connections are getting paper leaks done, affecting 99 per cent of the “honest” middle class and poor students.

“The students are only running after government jobs because there are no jobs in manufacturing, entrepreneurship, corporate or public sector. Out of 9 crore aspirants in the country, only 6 lakh succeed in various exams, meaning only 1 in 150 youth tastes success,” he claimed.

“This leaves only two paths before the students – one of honesty and the other of corruption and paper leaks,” Gandhi added.

He also claimed that paper leaks have become so rampant that there are menu cards for different papers, similar to menu cards for food at restaurants.

“One per cent uses the system and follows the path of paper leaks, hurting 99 per cent others who are honest and poor,” Gandhi said.

“It is very simple. High technology is being used for paper leaks. If you have crores, you can select which paper you want from a menu card. This is the state of India’s education system in which paper leaks are rising,” he alleged.

Gandhi also claimed that the present testing system is outdated like that of the 19th century, which needs to be updated to the 21st century.

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“Today’s system is examiner-centric, government-centric and testing-centric, whereas we want a student-centric system. The testing system should be for the students and it must be flexible.

“There should be a secure question bank and randomised question papers. We can randomise a question paper with the help of technology, similar to GMAT and other exams,” Gandhi said.

He claimed that exams are currently being held on one day which should be scattered using technology and randomisation to eliminate paper leaks.

“Students have committed suicide post paper leaks, yet not even a letter has gone from the government,” Gandhi alleged.

“Losing a child is the ultimate loss a family can face. Many children have been forced to commit suicide for no fault of their own. There are many parents whose hearts are broken because of this system,” he added.

Giving numbers, Gandhi claimed that around 7.5 crore students and youth have been affected by paper leaks in the country.

“There have been 152 leaks so far, but the conviction rate remains zero,” the Congress leader alleged.

“The entire structure is attacking you, making fun of your hard work and snatching Rs 9 lakh which every family spends on their child’s education in five years,” Gandhi told the students, who accorded a warm welcome to the Congress leader when he took the stage.

Gandhi also made a presentation before the students for improving the exam and testing system, during which some students shared their personal experiences of paper leaks.

The Congress leader said he was not holding a political meeting, but a gathering about the youth, their future, their struggles and difficulties.

He ended the programme by saying that one has to be positive and act with integrity, love and affection.

“My leader Mahatma Gandhi made it very clear – Satya and Ahimha are the paths to work on,” he said.

Gandhi addressed the first ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ rally in Rajasthan’s education hub of Kota on June 17.