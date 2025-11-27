Rahul Gandhi building ‘anti-India’ narrative through foreign X accounts: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday alleged that social media accounts based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries are building an anti-India narrative at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and the Left eco-system, claiming that even the X account of the Congress head of media department, Pawan Khera, is based in the US.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra displayed various X accounts that he alleged were created from abroad, demonstrating social media campaigns against the Election Commission, the BJP-RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues, including the Congress’ allegations of ‘vote chori’.

There was no immediate response from Congress regarding these allegations.

“Since 2014, the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, his social media and advisory team, and well-known faces from the Left have been leaving no stone unturned to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India,” Patra said.

“For this, they have not refrained from even taking help from foreign forces,” he alleged.

He further accused the Congress of having created their accounts on X in various countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and the US to build a “narrative” in India against the BJP-RSS and the Modi government.

“This has come to light, after X introduced a new feature a few days ago through which one can find information about the account holders’ location, date of creation, among others,” Patra said.

Additionally, he alleged that after using the feature, Congress leader Pawan Khera’s X account was found to be based in the United States.

“Maharashtra Congress’ X account is based in Ireland. They have now changed it to India. But when the account was created, it was based in Ireland. Himachal Pradesh Congress’ account is connected via the Thailand Android app, though it is based in India,” he added.

The BJP leader asserted that after the new X feature was launched, information about the locations of many X accounts linked to Congress and the Left eco-system has either been changed to India or concealed.