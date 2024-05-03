Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore

Rae Bareli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Friday, May 3, declared assets of over Rs 20 crore in his papers.

Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 3,81,33,572, a bank balance of Rs 26,25,157, and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740.

The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of Rs 11,15,02,598. These include self-acquired immovable assets currently worth Rs 9,04,89,000 and Rs 2,10,13,598 worth of inherited assets.

Gandhi has claimed that he has Rs 55,000 cash in hand and a liability of Rs 49,79,184.

His annual income in the last financial year (2022-23) was Rs 1,02,78,680, as per the nomination papers.