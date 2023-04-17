Rahul Gandhi exudes confidence about Congress victory in Karnataka polls

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday exuded confidence about the party’s win in Karnataka and said that there’s a strong undercurrent in favour of the grand old party in the poll-bound State.

Addressing a gathering in Bengaluru, he said, “We will be facing elections in Karnataka and I am quite happy to know that there’s a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress party. I am confident that the Congress party is going to win the elections.”

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, “Most of us are aware of what the BJP is doing in the nation in terms of hatred, violence, and the attack on institutions. These are things that are visible to everybody. The essence and nature of our country are being attacked, and it is our duty as Congress people, as people who have helped build the modern idea of India to defend the idea of India from the RSS and the BJP.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led Centre for not providing due representation to the OBCs in government jobs.

Gandhi was addressing a gathering at the poll-bound State’s Kolar, where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he has been convicted of criminal defamation, followed by his disqualification as MP.

Pointing to the indifference being meted out to the OBCs which are present in larger number but their representation in government jobs were less, he said, “Reservation for SC/STs should be proportional to their population. (The Union government) should lift 50 per cent cap in reservation,” he added.

In a reply to BJP’s allegations that he insulted the OBC community with Modi surname remark, the Congress leader said that the representation of OBC, and Dalits in the central government is not in line with their population.

“There are only 7 per cent of people in the government’s secretaries coming from OBC, Dalit and Adivasi communities,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also demanded that the Union government release the caste census report commissioned by his party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011.

“Only seven per cent of secretaries in central government offices are from OBC and SC/ST communities. Modiji, you talk about (the welfare of) OBCs. Let us know what their share is in the population. If you don’t do this, it is an insult to OBC communities,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname by a court in Gujarat’s Surat. However, he was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

The case was filed against Gandhi by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?”

Rahul Gandhi launched a series of attacks against the Centre on Sunday and annouced a slew of poll promises of Congress in the State.

“If the Congress party is voted to power in Karnataka, then we will provide 200 units of free electricity to every family, Rs 2000 every month to women, a total of 10 Kg rice per month to every family, Rs 3000 to every graduate till two years and Rs 1500 monthly to diploma holders,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“If you [PM Modi] can give thousands of crores of rupees to Adani, then we can give the money to poor, women, and youths. You helped Adani wholeheartedly, and we will wholeheartedly help the people of the state,” he said. “Aap Apna Kaam Karo, Hum Apna Kaam Karenge (You do your work and we will do ours),” he said while urging people to vote for Congress.

He further sharpened his attacks on the ruling BJP in the State and alleged that the party took 40 per cent commission.

Alleging that the BJP government in Karnataka is “immersed in corruption”, he said, “When I tabled these issues and the Adani matter in the Parliament and questioned PM Modi, my mic was switched off.”

“…Later I asked who owns the Rs 20,000 crore in Adani shell companies? It is ‘benami’. Who owns it,” he said, adding that in response to that for the first time in history, the government did not allow the Parliament to function.

He said until he gets an answer to his questions, he will not stop asking.

“Disqualify me, put me in jail, do anything, doesn’t matter,” Gandhi added.

The former MP from Wayanad was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma on March 23 in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019 in Kolar, wherein he, in a dig at PM Modi, said, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”.

Following his conviction, Rahul was disqualified as an MP on March 24, as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. Under the ruling, any MP or MLA stands to be disqualified automatically if convicted and sentenced to 2 years or more.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

With less than a month to go for Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday released its third list of 43 candidates.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah was not named from the Kolar constituency, with the grand old party, instead, fielding Kothur G Manjunath.

The Congress declared 124 candidates in its first list and another 42 in the second list for the State Assembly elections.