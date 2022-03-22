Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi over hike in fuel, LPG prices

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders.

Gandhi, in a tweet, stated that the ‘lockdown’ imposed on the prices of fuel, prior to assembly polls in five states, has been lifted.

Mocking the “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas” slogan used by the BJP, he added that the government will now continuously ‘develop’ the prices.

“Ask the Prime Minister about the inflation epidemic, he will respond with #ThaliBajao (applaud),” he said, referring to the appeal by the PM in 2020 to bang utensils together to thank healthcare workers amidst a rising wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fuel and cooking gas prices were hiked on Tuesday. While the petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a liter, the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder.

गैस, डीज़ल और पेट्रोल के दामों पर लगा ‘Lockdown’ हट गया है।



अब सरकार लगातार क़ीमतों का ‘Vikas’ करेगी।



महंगाई की महामारी के बारे में प्रधानमंत्री जी से पूछिए, तो वो कहेंगे #ThaliBajao — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2022

On Monday, Gandhi had attacked the BJP over the issue of rising prices of groceries, saying the people of India are being affected, not the ruling party.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi had shared a media report which claimed that expenditure on groceries has witnessed an increase of 9.3 percent in the last six months and 44.9 percent in the last two years.

“The people of India are being affected, not the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over inflation and had said last week that the Centre should act now to protect the people of the country.

