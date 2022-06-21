Rahul Gandhi reaches ED headquarters for 5th day

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fifth round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case.

He is being questioned by a three-member team and will be given a lunch break in the afternoon.

On Monday, the Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala was questioned for about 11 hours and left the ED’s headquarters at around 12:10 a.m.

Rahul Gandhi had been grilled for about 40 hours for three consecutive days last week.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who got discharged on Monday from Sir Ganga Ram hospital where she was undergoing treatment for post-Covid issues, has also been summoned on June 23 with regards to the same case.