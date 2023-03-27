Rahul Gandhi sent notice to vacate bungalow post disqualification as MP

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 27th March 2023 7:07 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi addressing the press conference.

After being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has reportedly sent a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow on Tughlaq Lane.

He has been given a period of 30 days to vacate the premises.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

During a campaign ahead of the 2019 general election, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly said, “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?”

Based on a complaint filed by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi a case was filed.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi over his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone”.

