Rahul Gandhi shares humorous campaign tale on translation troubles

The Wayanad MP jokingly stated that being his translator "can be a dangerous job."

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2023 2:26 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Kozhikode (Kerala): After an intense campaign in Telangana to garner votes for his party in the assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a humorous story on Wednesday about how the translator of one of his speeches faced some challenges.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Gandhi made this remark at a book release event organised here, where IUML MP Abdussamad Samadani, a well-known orator, was present to translate his speech.

The Wayanad MP jokingly stated that being his translator “can be a dangerous job.”

MS Education Academy

Citing his recent speech at a poll rally in Telangana as an example, the Congress MP said that the translator “got into a lot of trouble.”

“I was saying something and he (the translator) was saying something else. Then, after some time, I started counting my words, you know. He was speaking in Telugu. So, I thought if I say five words in Hindi, it would take five or seven words in Telugu. But he would speak 20, 25, 30 words.

“Then sometimes I would say something quite boring and the crowd would jump, getting very excited. Then I would say something exciting and the crowd would keep quiet. And at the same time, I cannot get angry. So, I have to smile all the time,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader, however, said that he was sure his colleague — Samadani — would not have any such problems while translating his speech at the book release event.

The high-voltage campaign for Telangana assembly polls ended on Tuesday. The elections will take place on November 30.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2023 2:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button