Rahul Gandhi thinks he’s born to rule: Pralhad Joshi

Joshi's remark came after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Union Minster Pralhad Joshi addresses a gathering
Pralhad Joshi

Chandigarh: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday, August 13, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the LoP in the Lok Sabha feels he’s “born to rule” and alleging that his frustration was clearly visible.

Joshi’s remark came after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which saw relentless opposition protests over police action against agitating students and the alleged theft of Ram temple donations, as well as the passage of several key bills without debate.

Replying to a question on Rahul Gandhi’s conduct, Joshi said, “The feelings of frustration and disappointment are clearly visible in Rahul Gandhi. He has become completely desperate.”

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Joshi was in Chandigarh to attend an event ahead of the launch of Central Bank Digital Currency on Friday under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He said Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had said they are ready to discuss students’ protests and the home minister will give a reply. But they (opposition) said they were not ready to listen to a lecture and insisted on the resignation of the home minister, he added.

“What words are they using? To what level are you stooping? This is stupidity. It is Rahul Gandhi’s stupidity and his frustration,” he further said.

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Narendra Modi is an elected prime minister. He has not come to power because of any family, Joshi asserted.

The Union minister further alleged that Gandhi has “forgotten his civility”. “So, he thinks he is born to rule. This is the arrogance in his mind… When this is not happening, out of frustration, he is using extremely low language, filthy language,” he said.

Replying to a question about the attack on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Joshi condemned the incident, calling it unfortunate.

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“The chief minister there, Devendra ji, has ordered an inquiry into this, and whatever inquiry report comes, we will see,” Joshi added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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