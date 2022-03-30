Rahul Gandhi to meet with Telangana Congress leaders in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi called for a meeting with senior Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members on Wednesday. The meeting will take place at Gandhi’s residence in Tughlaq road in New Delhi at 4 PM.

According to reports, TPCC presidents Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLC Sridhar Babu, working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs Jagga Reddy, Geeta Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Azharuddin will be present at the meeting along with various departmental chairmen Madhu Yashki Goud, Maheshwar Reddy, Damodar Raja Narsimha and senior leaders Janareddy, Ponnala Lakshayya, Sitakka, and Balaram Nayak.

They are expected to talk about the recent 40 lakh digital memberships, as well as the issuing of membership checks and the current political situation in the state.