Rahul Gandhi to visit Sambhal on Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also visit the Sambhal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 2:42 pm IST
INDIA bloc will break govt's 'chakravyuh', ensures caste census: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Sambhal on Wednesday along with the five other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also visit the Sambhal, where four people were killed on November 24.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 2:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button