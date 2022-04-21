Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana on May 6, will highlight TRS govt failures

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana on May 6 to raise the issues of people and highlight the failure of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state, said party MLA Jagga Reddy on Wednesday.

Briefing mediapersons, Reddy said, “Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting in Warangal on May 6. All the party cadres are requested to attend the meeting. When the people of Telangana fought for a separate state, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi gave it. People are suffering in Telangana. There was a lot of harassment of common people by the police officials in Telangana.”

The Congress MLA said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana failed to meet the expectations of the people and it is Rahul Gandhi’s leadership that can address the issues faced by common people.

“The people of Telangana are in distress and it is the Congress party that will be able to make people out of the trouble. Rahul Gandhi also assured to give his full time to Telangana,” he said.

Reddy further attacked TRS over the Muslim reservation issue.

“In the past election, TRS had promised 12 per cent reservations to Muslims. But they failed to fulfill the promise. Now they (TRS) are saying its central government which is not ready to give the reservation. So when there were Presidential elections and Vice-Presidential elections, why did not the TRS government who supported the BJP at the Centre (for President and Vice President elections) asked for the reservation of Muslims,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Telangana on May 6 and 7 to participate in a ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal.