Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Aug 12-13

New Delhi: In this Monday, June 26, 2023 file photo, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, restoring his status as an MP. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on August 12-13, his first trip to his constituency after being reinstated as a member of Parliament, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

Gandhi was reinstated as MP by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

“On 12-13 August, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be in his constituency Wayanad!
The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

On July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction, after which he approached the apex court on July 15.

