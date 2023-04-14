Rahul Gandhi was disqualified to suppress voice of opposition, says Hooda

Sonipat: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday claimed Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha to suppress the voice of opposition, but asserted the voice of truth cannot be suppressed.

Addressing a ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ here, Hooda said some forces want to weaken the Constitution but the Congress will not allow them to succeed nor will it allow the voice of Gandhi to be suppressed.

“The Constitution is not only a legal document, it is also a social and economic document. A strong India needs a strong Constitution. On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, let us take a pledge that we will not allow anyone to weaken the rights given to us by the Constitution,” said Hooda.

Recalling the legacy of the Congress, the former Haryana chief minister said, “Our elders made sacrifices for the country’s freedom”.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

He claimed Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha to suppress the voice of the opposition.

He, however, added that the voice of truth cannot be suppressed.

Gandhi was disqualified Lok Sabha last month after his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case.

Hooda also took on the BJP-led government in Haryana.

He claimed before 2014, Haryana was leading in development, per capita income, per capita investment and in other fields, “but today it is lagging behind many areas and is ranked number 1 in unemployment, inflation, crime, corruption and debt”.

He said if Congress comes to power after next year’s state assembly polls, Rs 6,000 pension would be given to the elderly and 300 units of free electricity will be given to the people.

Paying tribute to Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary, general secretary in-charge of Haryana Congress and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said Babasaheb had said, ‘Be educated, stay organised and struggle’.

He alleged that the BJP does politics of lies and its lies have to be countered.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan said on the basis of the mantras given by Ambedkar, the Congress party made laws like the Right to Education, Right to Information, and the Right to Food.

“The Congress brought the Scheduled Castes-Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Prevention Act to empower the weak, backward, exploited and deprived sections of the society. Babasaheb worked to give equal rights to everyone through the Constitution and strengthened democracy,” he said.

Bhan claimed the existence of the constitutional institutions is under threat today.

“The BJP government is misusing the constitutional institutions. When Rahul Gandhi asked questions on corruption, his membership was taken away under a political conspiracy,” Bhan alleged.

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda first paid tribute to Ambedkar and recounted his contributions in giving India its Constitution. “(But) those who have come to power today say nothing has happened in 75 years,” he said.