Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ will expose ‘TRS-BJP nexus’: Madhu Yashki

Telangana: Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the paddy procurement row, former Congress MP Madhu Yashki on Saturday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Kisan Sangarsh Sabha” in Warangal will expose the “nexus” between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Rahul Gandhi’s trip has been finalised. On May 6, he is visiting Warangal, we are going to have a Raithu Sagarshana Sabha. The farmers have been looted by CM K Chandrashekar Rao, he made false promises of Rs 1 lakh loan waiver and paddy procurement. He asked the farmer not to sow paddy during this season. After two months of protest now, he decided to procure paddy. BJP and TRS looting the Telangana farmers,” Yashki said.

Gandhi’s public rally is going to attend will expose the “TRS-BJP nexus” and particularly the “loot” by the Kalvakuntla family in Telangana, he added.

The Congress leader said that the party will highlight unemployment, corruption, and the education issues which CM never discussed.

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Telangana on May 6 and 7 to participate in a ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal.