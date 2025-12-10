Rahul Mamkootathil gets anticipatory bail in second sexual assault case

Thiruvananthapuram: A court here on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a second case of sexual assault against him.

The MLA’s lawyer, advocate Ajithkumar (Sasthamangalam), confirmed the grant of relief to the legislator by the sessions court here.

Mamkootathil had already got an interim protection from arrest from the Kerala High Court in the first case of sexual assault and forced abortion against him.

The Palakkad MLA has been absconding since the registration of the first case against him.

He was expelled from the party on December 4 following a second complaint of sexual assault against him and rejection of his anticipatory bail pleas by a sessions court here.