Rahul not Babbar Sher but paper tiger, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana, Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha snapped at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday after he accused the BRS of corruption terming them as feudal lords of the state during his recent poll rally.

“Rahul Gandhi is not a ‘Babbar Sher’ but a paper tiger,” said Kavitha tagging him as a ‘parrot’ who reads what is handed to him without delving deeper into the understanding of Telangana’s political, cultural, and traditional values.

“Because whatever anybody writes and gives it to him is the only thing he will read and go away with. He does not understand the local situation, he does not understand local politics, and he does not respect or understand the local traditions or culture of this region,” K Kavitha said during a public event in Jagtial.

Kavitha further challenged Gandhi to engage more with the pain and sacrifices of the Telangana people, beyond casual dosa-eating at local stalls, urging him to visit the families of martyrs who laid down their lives for the statehood of Telangana to grasp the depth of emotions and issues at hand.

K Kavitha further said that Telangana is a state with the highest political awareness. “Because we fought for our state, we gave our lives for our state. Next time you come here, don’t just go to a ‘Dosa Bandi’ (stall) and eat dosa, but go to the mother of a martyr of Telangana; then you will know the pain and will understand the issue of Telangana. Otherwise, you will not understand,” she fumed over Gandhi’s theatrics.

Rahul slammed the BRS and accused them of corruption while speaking at a corner meeting on the way from Bhupalpally to Peddapalli during the Congress’ ongoing ‘Vijayabheri’ Yatra in the state.

“How many of you received three-acre land, two-bedroom houses and jobs. What happened to his (KCR) assurance of clean and transparent rule,” he asked the crowd, alleging that the BRS regime was steeped in corruption.

“They have taken Rs 1 lakh crore from you (people) in the name of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and snatched away your lands using Dharani portal,” Rahul Gandhi had alleged earlier this week.

KTR slams Rahul over corruption allegations

Earlier, KT Rama Rao also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and allegations, stating that the latter talking about corruption would be considered the joke of the millennium. “Because his party is known for A to Z scam. That is why people call it ‘Scamgress‘”

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Sangareddy on November 26 and Congress candidate T Jayaprakash Reddy will commence his campaign on the same day.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS, and Congress in the upcoming Assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)