Rahul raises questions on Agnipath scheme, asks why life of one soldier is not same as another

New Delhi: After the death of two Agniveers in Nashik during training, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh on why the life of one soldier is more valuable than the other.

He asked why the families of the two soldiers, who died as ‘Agniveers’ would not get the same pension and benefits as other martyred soldiers and said that he would keep fighting against this “injustice”.

“The death of two Agniveers – Gohil Vishwaraj Singh and Saifat Sheet – during training in Nashik is very tragic. My deepest condolences to their families.

“This incident once again raises serious questions on the Agniveer scheme, which the BJP government has failed to answer. Will the families of Gohil and Saifat receive timely compensation that is equivalent to the compensation for any other martyred soldier?” Gandhi asked in a post in Hindi on X.

सत्य की रक्षा हर धर्म का आधार है!



लेकिन रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने शहीद अग्निवीर के परिवार को सहायता मिलने के बारे में संसद में झूठ बोला।



उनके झूठ पर शहीद अग्निवीर अजय सिंह के पिता जी ने खुद सच्चाई बताई है।



रक्षा मंत्री को संसद, देश, सेना और शहीद अग्निवीर अजय सिंह जी के… pic.twitter.com/H2odxpfyOO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2024

“Why will the families of Agniveers not get the benefits of pension and other government facilities? When the responsibilities and sacrifices of both the soldiers are the same, then why this discrimination after their martyrdom?” he asked.

The Congress leader said the Agneepath scheme is an “injustice” to the army and an “insult “to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers.

“The prime minister and the defence minister should answer why the life of one soldier is more valuable than that of another soldier,” Gandhi said.

“Let’s stand together against this injustice. Join our ‘Jai Jawan’ movement today to remove the BJP government’s ‘Agniveer’ scheme and secure the future of the country’s youth and army,” he said.

Agniveers Gohil and Saifat died during a field firing exercise in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

Several people paid their last respects to Agniveer Vishvarajsinh Gohil, whose mortal remains were received at his native Anchvad village in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.