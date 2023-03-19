Rahul should share information if he is really serious about women’s issues: Anurag Thakur

Nagpur: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should share information if he is really serious about women’s issues.

Thakur’s remarks came on a day Delhi Police queried Rahul Gandhi at his residence over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “women are still being sexually assaulted”.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur city in Maharashtra, Thakur wondered if Rahul Gandhi was trying to hide something.

“It has become a habit of some people to remain in limelight by saying anything. But, they don’t understand the seriousness of the subject. If Rahulji is really serious about women’s issues, then he should give the information. What is he hiding?… Was it a lie then or is he lying now, only he can tell,” the Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

Queried on growing obscenity and the use of abusive language on OTT platforms and regulation of content, the minister said such complaints have increased a lot recently.

“As per the current procedure, producers have to address complaints about the content first and then they go to their association. When a complaint reaches the government (I&B department), strict action is taken as per rules,” he said.

Thakur said such complaints of (obscenity on OTT platforms) have increased and the department is taking them seriously.

“If we have to do any changes, we will think about it seriously. Because freedom was given for creativity and not for vulgarity or foul language. Abusive words and wrong things won’t be accepted in the name of creativity,” he added.

When asked if the Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan if Asia Cup is held in that country, Thakur, who also holds the Sports portfolio, said, “Let BCCI decide first. When the time comes, the Indian government will decide”.