Rahul speaking ‘language of Pakistan’ on foreign policy harms country: Rijiju

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking the “language of Pakistan” to mislead the country with his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign policy instead of presenting a united face.

“It harms the country,” Rijiju told reporters, a day after the Congress leader slammed Modi over his government’s China policy.

The BJP leader said he will advise the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha that he should work in cooperation on foreign policy and not make comments “against the country”, a sign of deepening acrimony between the ruling alliance and the Opposition ahead of the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Rijiju said, “You (Gandhi) criticise the prime minister on foreign policy instead of presenting a united face. How does it benefit the country…

“Rahul Gandhi tries to mislead by speaking the language of Pakistan on foreign policy.”

Gandhi had on Tuesday tagged a media report on S Jaishankar calling on Chinese President Xi Jinping and apprising him of the recent development in India-China ties, and alleged that the external affairs minister was “running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India’s foreign policy”.

“I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India’s foreign policy,” Gandhi had said.

Rijiju said being in opposition does not mean “abusing” the country, suggesting that one can have differences over domestic issues, which can be debated in Parliament, but there should be cooperation with the government on foreign policy.

Political parties should not have a difference of opinion on foreign policy, he said, claiming that the BJP would not attack Congress prime ministers on the matters of external affairs.

He, however, declined to be drawn into the list of issues that the government may agree to debate in Parliament, saying he will not comment on them outside the legislature.

He said he had a “good meeting” on Tuesday with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, adding that he keeps meeting different opposition leaders as it is his job as parliamentary affairs minister to coordinate with them.

“We can address different issues through discussion. Creating ruckus will achieve nothing,” Rijiju said, amid indications that the Session is likely to get off to a tumultuous start with opposition parties armed with a host of issues to attack the government.

BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok had also hit back at Gandhi for his jibe at the government’s handling of the China issue, alleging that he does not know “F of foreign policy” but keeps raising questions.

Alok said, “When our foreign minister goes to China for the SCO meeting and if he does not meet his Chinese counterpart and the country’s president, then who will he meet? Italy’s prime minister?”