Rahul to join protest in Delhi seeking Telangana BC quota bill

The bill requires parliamentary approval, as the proposed 42 per cent reservation for BCs would exceed the 50 per cent cap on quotas.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 9:12 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a protest organised by the Backward Classes (BC) associations from Telangana at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday, party sources said.

The protest is in support of the demand for the implementation of a bill recently passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly to increase the reservation for backward classes from 23 per cent to 42 per cent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also expected to participate in the protest, according to sources.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, several ruling party MLAs, and ministers, left for Delhi on Tuesday evening, the sources said.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on March 17 passed two bills to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in educational institutions, employment, and elections to rural and urban local bodies.

