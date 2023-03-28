Rahul to visit Karnataka on April 5 to take on BJP over disqualification row

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th March 2023 1:19 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo:Twitter/Congress)

Bengaluru: The Congress is planning a mega programme for April 5 to retaliate on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the very place where the contentious speech was made in Karnataka, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The party is planning to have Rahul Gandhi deliver his address.

Gandhi faced disqualification for his speech in Kolar city in Karnataka. Hence, the Congress wants to hold the event at the same venue and use it to its advantage, sources confirmed.

He delivered the speech which resulted in his disqualification during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was seeking votes for the Congress candidate, former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa.

During his speech Rahul Gandhi had stated, “Neerav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi, all have the same surname and all are thieves. All these thieves have looted the country.”

He reiterated this at the function in Sir M. Visvesvaraya stadium in Kolar during the roadshow of Mulabagal and at a public rally in Corporation Grounds in KGF.

Tags
