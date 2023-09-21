Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar become parents to a baby girl

Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar on Wednesday announced the arrival of their first child.

In an adorable Instagram post, Rahul shared that he and Disha have been blessed with a baby girl.

“We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby,” he wrote.

As the couple embraced parenthood during Ganesh Chaturthi, Rahul gave a cute festive touch to the announcement.

He shared a cartoon of baby elephant wearing a pink bib. “It’s a girl” is written on the image in pink color.

As soon as Rahul dropped the good news, fans and members of the TV and music industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

“Congratulations!!!!! God bless you little one,” singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote.

“Heartiest congratulations to the family. God bless the lil one,” a netizen commented.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2’ in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on ‘Indian Idol’.