Raigarh man accused of molesting woman cop paraded with shoe garland

Raigarh: A man accused of molesting and assaulting a woman constable was allegedly paraded with a garland of slippers by the Chhattisgarh police, to send a ‘strong message’ on Monday, January 5.

The video of the accused, Chitrasen Sao (Sahu), face blackened, partially stripped, paraded in chains and a garland of slippers, gained significant traction on social media.

Woman constable’s uniform torn

Chitrasen Sao was a part of a mob that allegedly assaulted and ripped off the uniform of a woman constable, Kamla Pusham, during an anti-mining protest in Libra Village in Raigarh on December 27.

A video of the torture surfaced showing the policewoman lying on the ground with her clothes partially torn, begging for mercy with folded hands and repeatedly requesting the mob to let her go. “Don’t tear, bhai. I will not do anything. I did not hit anyone,” she says.

One of the accused is seen pulling her torn uniform, while another films the assault and later threatens her with a sandal and yells at her.

“The video of misconduct and tearing clothes off a female constable in Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) is spine-chilling. When a woman in uniform isn’t safe, on what face do you claim security for ordinary women? Double-engine government completely failed!” read the post.

The shocking video enraged the police community, who questioned the mob’s audacity in attacking their colleague.

The Chhattisgarh Police quickly arrested Mangal Rathiya and Chinesh Khamari on January 2.

Three days later, Sao was also arrested. He was brought to the station where a group of angry women constables blackened his face, stripped him, hung a garland of slippers around his neck and paraded him in chains to the court, raising slogans, “Police hamari baap hai, vardi faadna paap hai (Police are our parents, tearing the uniform is a sin).”

At one point, he was made to do sit-ups on the road as bystanders recorded videos. Sau apologised, saying his act was demeaning.

Officials reportedly said the move was meant to send a strong message to such criminals.

Activist to file complaint with NHRC

Meanwhile, social activist Kunal Shukla condemned Sau’s treatment as an “inhumane and reprehensible act” and said he would file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“I will file a formal complaint with the National Human Rights Commission against this inhumane and reprehensible act committed by the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh. A garland of shoes and slippers around his neck, visible injury marks on his body, and torn clothes; this sight is shameful for any civilised society. I have never seen such public humiliation of a person from the Sahu community before, and this has happened under Vishnu Deo’s rule,” said the activist.

Being an accused does not give anyone the license to trample on a person’s dignity, honour, and human rights, he added.

Raigarh’s anti-mining protest

A demonstration by residents of 14 villages against a coal mining project turned violent in the Tamnar block, resulting in arson and stone pelting.

Clashes had broken out since December 12 over the cancellation of a public hearing held for the proposed Gare Pema Sector-I coal block allotted to Jindal Power Limited.

The protesters feared the potential loss of livelihood, displacement, and other difficulties due to mining in the area.

A mob allegedly set ablaze a police bus, a jeep, and an ambulance. Several government vehicles were also damaged.

Protesters also stormed the coal handling plant of Jindal Power near Libra village and torched a conveyor belt, two tractors and other vehicles, while vandalising office premises.

Several policemen, including two officials, were injured in stone pelting.

Chhattisgarh is a BJP-ruled state led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo.

With inputs from PTI.