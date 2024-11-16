Railway Board crackdown on stunts for reels after Thar gets stuck on tracks

Hyderabad: The Railway Board has issued strict instructions to all its zones, directing them to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals creating social media content, such as reels, if their actions compromise the safety of railway operations or inconvenience passengers.

This directive highlights a “zero tolerance” approach by railways towards violations of safety and public order within railway premises.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been tasked with enforcing this policy.

The content creators often film stunts or other attention-grabbing acts near or on trains, tracks, or station platforms, which can endanger lives and disrupt normal operations. By implementing this measure, the Railway Board aims to ensure passenger safety, maintain operational integrity, and deter reckless behavior on railway property.

Yesterday in Jaipur, some guys rented a Thar and were performing stunts on a live railway track. pic.twitter.com/XRvvQTvDXq — Be Good (@be_good12) November 13, 2024

Officials said several such cases have come to light through viral videos, prompting the Railway Board to deal with them strictly as possible.

“People have crossed all limits for making reels. They not only risk their own lives, but also jeopardise the safety of hundreds of rail passengers by placing objects or running vehicles on the railway tracks or by performing life-threatening stunts on moving trains,” a senior Railway Board official said.

“Viral videos have shown people getting killed by approaching trains while taking selfies because they went too close to the track without realising how much area a train can cover at a short time. Many died on the spot after being hit by train,” he added.

Recently, the RPF registered a case against a man for attempting a stunt by unauthorisedly driving a Mahindra Thar SUV on the railway tracks between Kanakpura and Dhanakya railway stations in Jaipur division.

According to railway officials, a loco pilot of a goods train, which was coming on the same track, showed alertness and stopped the train at a safe distance after seeing the SUV stuck on the tracks. It is suspected that the man attempted the stunt to get a reel filmed by his friends for a social media post.

In another recent incident, the railway police registered an FIR against 10 students of a city college for “dangerously” travelling on footboard and causing a chaotic situation at the Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station in Chennai.

After a video went viral showing the students raising slogans at the Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station with one of them trying to climb atop the roof of the train, the police launched a probe after registering a case, railway officials said.