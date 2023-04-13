Railways announces special trains between Visakhapatnam & Varanasi

Visakhapatnam: Railway Board announced special trains to be operated between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi during Ganga Pushkaralu and during the summer season, officials informed on Wednesday.

“After special efforts by MP GVL Narasimha Rao and intervention with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Board today announced special trains to be operated between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi during Ganga Pushkaralu and during the summer season,” the press release said.

“It may be noted here that MP GVL Narasimha Rao has been elected as the President of the Ganga Pushkaralu Organising Committee of Sri Kasi Telugu Samiti and is coordinating with the Prime Minister’s Office and Varanasi district administration to make all suitable arrangements and provide amenities to the pilgrims from the two Telugu states,” it added.

The Railway board announced the schedule of special trains to travel from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi.

“Special trains for Ganga Pushkaralu from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi will depart on April 19 and April 26. Trains will return on April 20 and April 27 respectively. Trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and return special trains will also operate for 5 days in May and four days in June due to the rush in the summer season. Thus, 11 pairs of special trains will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and return,” the official statement said.

“Waltair division had proposed special trains for summer months some days ago, these special trains were sanctioned immediately after the intervention of MP GVL Narasimha Rao and his persistence to get special trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi was announced immediately,” the official statement added.

MP GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned that his timely intervention led to the sanction of special trains on the route.

“Expressing satisfaction that his intervention and efforts have helped sanction special trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi in time for pilgrims travelling for Ganga Pushkaralu and for summer vacations, MP Shri GVL Narasimha Rao stated that he has been working to resolve problems of people and businesses in Visakhapatnam and rest of Andhra Pradesh in every possible manner,” it said.

“MP GVL Rao further stated that he was continuing with efforts to get more special trains for Varanasi sanctioned from Vijayawada and Tirupati to enable a large number of pilgrims to travel to Varanasi comfortably,” it added.