Rain & flood lead to veggie prices skyrocketing, family budgets hit

New Delhi: The onset of the Southwest monsoon and recent floods in Delhi’s low-lying areas have resulted in a steep rise in vegetable prices here, hitting the budget of families.

In various locations across the national capital, including Azadpur Mandi, tomatoes are being sold at prices of Rs 130 to 240 per kilogram or even highe

The wholesalers claim that the price of veggies including tomatoes have doubled in the past two weeks and the sales have been reduced by 40 per cent.

“People are buying tomato puree instead of tomatoes. I am only bringing 5 kgs tomatoes these days as sales are low. Earlier, when the rates were nominal, I used to sell tomatoes 20 to 25 kgs per day,” said Amar, a vegetable vendor in Laxmi Nagar.

“Daily vegetables including bottle gourd are being sold at Rs 70 per kg. Capsicum at Rs 80 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs 65 per kg, Green coriander at Rs 500 per kg, lady finger at 130 per kg,” said Manoj, a wholesaler at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi.

“The price of green cucumber has gone to Rs 80 per kg, colocasia at Rs 130 per kg, French beans at Rs 220 per kg, Ginger at Rs 400 to 470 per kg, black brinjal at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, pointed gourd at Rs 100 to 120 per kg,” he said.

The recent upsurge in the cost of tomatoes has been attributed to the adverse effects of heavy rainfall on the supply chain. Vegetable vendors and wholesalers are pointing to the rain as the primary factor responsible for the disruption in tomato supply, leading to a significant surge in retail prices of this essential kitchen staple.

“Now due to flooding in several parts of the national capital, the movement of commercial vehicles has been stopped at the border areas of the city which will also be leading to more hike in the prices of vegetables,” said Anar Chand, a vegetable vendor at Azadpur Mandi.