Rain leaks hit Koppal railway station ahead of PM Modi’s launch event

Koppal: A newly renovated railway station in Koppal came under criticism on Friday, July 17, after rainwater leaked into the premises just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to virtually inaugurate the facility. The incident has sparked public outrage, with many questioning the quality of the construction work carried out at the station.

Preparations for the inauguration were in full swing, with a stage, sound system and seating arrangements made for the official programme. However, heavy rain exposed apparent flaws in the infrastructure as water began seeping into parts of the station building. Sound equipment, speakers, chairs and other materials arranged for the event were seen standing in accumulated rainwater.

The unexpected leakage disrupted the preparations and raised concerns over the durability and quality of the recently completed works. Locals alleged that a newly developed public facility should not experience such problems even before its formal inauguration.

Residents and commuters expressed disappointment over what they described as substandard construction. They demanded that railway authorities conduct a thorough inspection of the station and ensure that all structural defects are rectified before the facility is fully commissioned for public use.

Videos, photos emerge

Videos and photographs showing rainwater dripping from the roof and water collecting inside the station quickly spread on social media, drawing criticism from several quarters. Many questioned the quality checks carried out during the execution of the project.

Railway officials have not yet issued a detailed explanation regarding the incident or clarified whether the inauguration programme would be affected.