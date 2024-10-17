Rain stops play on day 2 of opening Test between India & NZ in Bengaluru

India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) early in the morning.

Published: 17th October 2024 10:45 am IST
Covers on Bengaluru pitch on October 16.

Bengaluru: India was struggling at 13 for 3 when rain stopped play on day two of their opening Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) and Rishabh Pant (3) were at the crease as Indian batters struggled against persistent questions asked by New Zealand seamers, for whom Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O’Rourke claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 13 for 3 in 12.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 8; Tim Southee 1/4, Matt Henry 1/9).

